Lee Seung-yoon: How much are the rerun fees for ‘I Am a Natural Person’?... ‘I helped my parents buy a house, while Yoon Taek bought land’ (‘Day & Night’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Lee Seung-yoon said he used income from reruns of ‘I Am a Natural Person’ to help buy a house for his parents.

Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon, who lead MBN’s flagship long-running program ‘I Am a Natural Person,’ which has aired more than 700 episodes, appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s ‘Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,’ which aired on the 10th.

Kim Joo-ha asked Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon, “They were among MBN’s founding figures. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call them MBN’s sons. When you go out on the street, a lot of older people recognize you, don’t they?”

Lee Seung-yoon replied, “When I go to traditional markets in the provinces, there’s no one I’d envy,” referring to his unusual popularity at traditional markets. Yoon Taek also explained, “Thankfully, when people first meet me, they greet me with, ‘It’s been a long time.’ They say that because they see me all the time.”

Moon Se-yoon said, “‘I Am a Natural Person’ gets a lot of reruns. It airs a whopping 400 times a week,” adding, “I heard a house was bought with the rerun fees,” drawing interest.

Lee Seung-yoon replied, “I worked hard, and it did help a lot,” adding, “I put it toward buying a house for my parents.” He said it was true that his hard work had helped with his living expenses. He continued, “Yoon Taek, in his case, put it toward buying land,” leaving Yoon Taek flustered. Hearing this, Moon Se-yoon drew laughs by saying, “We just found out that Yoon Taek, who’d been keeping quiet, bought land.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.