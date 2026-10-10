Yoon Taek horrified by stir-fried hornet larvae from a ‘wilderness dweller’... “It was disgusting and dangerous” (‘Day & Night’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Yoon Taek revealed the unexpected appeal of stir-fried hornet larvae he tasted while filming I'm Living with Nature.

On the 10th, Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night. The two lead I'm Living with Nature, MBN's flagship long-running program, which has aired more than 700 episodes.

That day, Yoon Taek named stir-fried hornet larvae as a shocking dish. Recalling the experience, he said, “It was so disgusting and dangerous,” and added, “I harvested a hornet's nest. Isn't it dangerous to get stung by hornets?”

He continued, “When I opened up the hornet's nest, the larvae were wriggling. They were really creepy,” and explained, “I collected the larvae one by one with tweezers, drizzled perilla oil into a pan, sprinkled on a little salt, and stir-fried them.”

Despite their shocking appearance, the dish prompted an unexpected reaction once he tasted it. Yoon Taek revealed, “I even put them on rice, wrapped them up, and ate them,” adding, “As soon as I tried them, I was like, ‘Wow, is it really this delicious?’ and scooped them up with a spoon.”

Yoon Taek said they were “100 times tastier than silkworm pupae,” adding, “They were so delicious that as I ate them, I found myself wondering, ‘Why weren't they served at the royal table?’” Lee Seung-yoon said, “I've tried them too. People eat them a lot in the mountains, and they're so delicious,” adding, “I brought some home.”

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-yoon named honey noodles as a dish that looked fine but was hard to eat. He said, “The wilderness dweller said they would make me something special,” adding, “They made noodles, but perhaps felt bad about serving them plain, so they added honey.”

The problem was how much honey there was. Lee Seung-yoon got a laugh when he said, “I was adding honey to my noodles, and too much went in,” and, “I ate them, and my head hurt so much. They were too sweet.” He added, “The wilderness dweller tried my noodles and apologized, saying, ‘I'm sorry,’” prompting more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.