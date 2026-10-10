Jung Bo-suk shows off his spectacular Seongbuk-dong view and grand three-story home: “You can even see Lotte World Tower” (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jung Bo-suk drew attention after revealing his home in Seongbuk-dong and his relaxed daily life.

On the 10th, actor Jung Bo-suk appeared as the first featured subject of “Monthly Mr. House Husband” on the KBS2 variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2.

The morning routine Jung Bo-suk showed that day was the very picture of neatness. On a sunny morning, he woke up and immediately made his bed, diligently getting his day started.

Jung Bo-suk’s home also caught the eye. The three-story house had a spacious living room, a neatly arranged kitchen, a cozy study and more.

In particular, stepping through the side door next to the bedroom led to a terrace with a sweeping view of Seongbuk-dong.

The view, with Lotte World Tower visible beyond the wide-open vista, was breathtaking. Jung Bo-suk said he starts his day here, taking in the beautiful view.

He explained, “These days, I sometimes set up a table and eat here,” sharing the relaxed everyday life he enjoys on the terrace.

He also showed his affection for his family. Jung Bo-suk, who has only two sons, opened up about once wishing he had a daughter and expressed his special affection for his granddaughters.

He smiled as though simply thinking of his granddaughters made him happy, sharing the joy he finds in spending time with his family.

From leisurely mornings in his three-story home in Seongbuk-dong to the warm love he has for his granddaughters, Jung Bo-suk’s unpretentious yet happy daily life captured viewers’ attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.