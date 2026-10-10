Yoon Taek Nearly Couldn’t Get Married Because of His Permed Hair... “My Father-in-Law Didn’t Like It Because It Made Me Stand Out” (‘Day & Night’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Yoon Taek revealed that his trademark permed hair once led to opposition to his marriage.

Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon, who lead MBN’s signature long-running program ‘I’m Living with Nature,’ which has aired more than 700 episodes, appeared on ‘Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,’ which aired on the 10th.

That day, Yoon Taek shared an anecdote about facing opposition during his marriage because of his distinctive permed hair.

Yoon Taek said, “My father-in-law opposed it because of my permed hair,” adding, “But I think the bride’s family tends to object at least once when someone says they’re getting married.”

Moon Se-yoon replied, “No. I was in favor,” and Jo Jjae-jeu chimed in, “I was in favor too.” Yoon Taek then candidly admitted, “I was against it. My whole family was against it.” Asked why his family had opposed the marriage, Yoon Taek added, “I think they didn’t like how much I stood out, including because of my hair,” and, “I felt really hurt at the time, but I came to think that I could understand why.”

Yoon Taek’s distinctive wedding photos, in which he kept his permed hair even for the ceremony, were later shown and caught viewers’ attention.

Yoon Taek said, “My hair is naturally straight,” adding, “I get a perm every month to month and a half.” Images of Yoon Taek with straight hair—an even more unfamiliar look—were then shown, catching viewers’ attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.