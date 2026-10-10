Jung Bo-suk, 66, turns out to be a cosmetics company CEO; hints at ‘new product development’ at Eun Ji-won’s request (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jung Bo-suk shared an update, revealing that he had become the CEO of a cosmetics company at age 66.

The episode of the KBS2 variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2 that aired on the 10th featured the daily life of Jung Bo-suk, who had ventured into the cosmetics business.

That day, Jung introduced the cosmetics company office set up on the first floor of his home. Having gone from actor to cosmetics CEO, he also explained why he started the business.

“Isn’t it hard to apply so many cosmetics every morning? That’s why I actually developed cosmetics products,” Jung explained. He had taken on product development himself to cut down on the hassle of using several products one by one.

The company’s key employee, Shin Cho-rong, head of the design team, appeared next. Three months into the job, Shin was handling not only design work but also everything from checking orders and shipping packages to promoting the company on social media and managing its Smart Store.

The company had only two employees: CEO Jung Bo-suk and Shin, the team leader. Going beyond design work, Shin was handling a wide range of tasks needed to run the company single-handedly, truly doing the work of a whole team.

Jung said of the team leader, “We really are the key members here.” But the wry look on Shin’s face drew laughs.

As work got underway in earnest, Jung immediately assigned additional tasks. “I’m currently developing a new product,” he said, revealing that he was preparing a new item.

Hearing this, Eun Ji-won playfully asked, “Is there a product that can do your makeup and be skincare at the same time?” He was asking whether there was a product that could take care of both makeup and skincare.

“I’m thinking about making one now. I’ll let you know if I develop it,” Jung replied, building anticipation for the new product he may unveil in the future.

Jung married his wife in 1998. She was four years younger than him and a junior in the Department of Theater and Film at Chung-Ang University. They have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.