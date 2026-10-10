Jeong Bo-seok’s ‘handsome, sculpted’ looks shine through low-resolution photos... Reveals his ‘Korea’s Leslie Cheung’ visuals (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jeong Bo-seok proved with old photos that his sculpted good looks have stood the test of time.

In the episode that aired on the 10th, actor Jeong Bo-seok appeared as the first featured guest on “Monthly Mr. House Husband” in the KBS2 variety show “Mr. House Husband Season 2.”

Jeong Bo-seok is an actor who has been loved for many years, showcasing a broad range of acting—from intense villains to comedic roles.

The broadcast also shared stories about his acting career and his looks when he was young.

First, Eun Ji-won lavished praise on Jeong Bo-seok’s appearance. He mentioned that Jeong had long been known for his exceptional looks, saying Eun had even gone so far as to say, “If Hong Kong has Leslie Cheung, South Korea has Jeong Bo-seok.”

Actor Lee Yo-won also had nothing but admiration for Jeong Bo-seok. She drew attention when she said, “I’ve watched your work since I was young, and I thought you looked like a sculpture.”

But Jeong Bo-seok himself felt differently. He admitted, “To be honest, I’ve never thought of myself as handsome.”

He went on to explain that his looks differed from the kind of handsome man people preferred when he was young. Jeong recalled, “When I was young, a masculine, strong image was considered handsome,” adding, “My style was delicate, so I felt like something was a little lacking.”

He even revealed the nickname he was called at home. Jeong Bo-seok surprised the cast when he said, “At home, my nickname was ‘Ugly.’”

The old photos of Jeong Bo-seok revealed afterward were a complete surprise. Even in photos that were not sharp, his well-defined features and striking looks caught the eye.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.