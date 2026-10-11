"Don't make a fuss about giving birth": Lee Hye-jung fumes over harsh words from her husband, a doctor, during agonizing labor ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Cooking researcher Lee Hye-jung expressed her disappointment, saying that when she complained of pain during childbirth, her husband, obstetrician-gynecologist Go Min-hwan, told her, "Don't make a fuss."

On MBN's talk show "Dongchimi," which aired on the 10th, cooking researcher Lee Hye-jung opened up about feeling hurt by her husband, an obstetrician-gynecologist, when she gave birth.

Lee began by talking about her husband, an obstetrician-gynecologist known for being kind to his patients: "I thought he'd be like that with me, too."

She recalled, "When I was pregnant, I had some bleeding and told my husband. He curtly said, 'Don't move,'" and said she had been taken aback by his brusque attitude, which was not what she had expected.

She continued, "My father-in-law, who was also an obstetrician-gynecologist, was much kinder than my husband. He even took me to the hospital when I was giving birth." She added, "My husband kept disappearing even though I was there."

Lee astonished the cast when she said, "At first, I wasn't having contractions," and then, "He told me, 'Don't make a fuss.'" She explained, "He'd seen so many mothers scream from the pain. He was worried I might scream in front of his junior colleagues. He was afraid people would say, 'Dr. Go Min-hwan's wife is such a handful.'"

Lee, who said she gave birth at 12 noon, recalled, "Around 11 a.m., my husband suddenly said, 'I'm going to get something to eat and come back,' and left. Around 11:30, he came back picking his teeth and said, 'Huh? I can see the head,'" astonishing the cast.

Once the baby's head was visible, the delivery got underway in earnest. Lee said, "Since it was his own child, my husband didn't use the vacuum extractor. I was in terrible pain, but he proceeded with the delivery by turning the baby with his hand. I thought, 'Isn't this too much?'" She said she felt hurt that her husband did not put her first despite her severe pain.

Even after she had struggled to give birth to a son, the warm words she had hoped for never came. Lee said her husband told her, "Oh, you had a son. Not bad."

By contrast, the person who comforted her warmly at her side was her father-in-law. Lee said, "My father-in-law stroked my head and said, 'You did well,' while my husband was seeing another patient." She continued, "Other mothers have their husbands there to care for them, but my father-in-law was the one who comforted me." She added that her mother-in-law saw her father-in-law and said, "Why didn't you do that when I was giving birth to your son?"—which made the cast laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.