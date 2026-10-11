Oh Sang-jin, Kim So-young’s husband, gets hit by his 5-month-old son: “From ‘Oh Suwol’ to ‘Oh Sunan’” (Ddingri TV)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster couple Oh Sang-jin and Kim So-young struggled with the increased difficulty of caring for their 5-month-old son.

On the 11th, the YouTube channel “Kim So-young’s Ddingri TV” showed the couple’s daily life caring for their 5-month-old son, Suho.

That day, Kim So-young looked at her son Suho, who was smiling brightly at her, and said, “Actually, up until now, I thought he was an ‘Oh Suwol,’ you know.”

“Oh Suwol” is a nickname suggesting that parenting is easy. Suho was said to be such a mild-mannered baby that he would sleep soundly even in noisy cafes.

But things changed when they went out that day. He wouldn’t sleep and fussed all day, catching his parents off guard.

Kim So-young lamented, “Suho is being a real challenge today. He isn’t sleeping and hasn’t napped all day.”

Suho, nestled in his father Oh Sang-jin’s arms, even repeatedly smacked his dad with his hands. Laughing at how his son had changed, Oh Sang-jin said, “He was Oh Suwol, but now he’s become Oh Sunan.”

He kept saying, “You keep hitting me like this. Why are you hitting your dad like this?” but couldn’t stop laughing.

Kim So-young described Suho’s behavior as “a son showing his dad his strength.” Oh Sang-jin also joked, “Are you boxing already?” and enjoyed a cheerful time with his son.

The challenges of parenting continued at the restaurant. When Suho kept bursting into tears, Oh Sang-jin went outside with the baby carrier on to soothe him. Watching, Kim So-young worried about her husband, who couldn’t even eat: “Suho is crying so much that Dad is standing outside. Dad must be having a hard time. Oh no.”

Oh Sang-jin had struggled for a while to soothe his son. Fortunately, perhaps thanks to his dad’s efforts, Suho slept soundly and seemed to be back to himself when he woke, smiling brightly.

the unexpected difficulty of caring for Suho, after they had thought he was an easygoing baby, made the couple’s real-life parenting both amusing and relatable.

Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer and her colleague, in 2016. They had a daughter in 2019 and welcomed a son this past April, becoming parents of two.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.