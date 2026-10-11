Park Myung-soo gets chills at shaman’s ‘prediction of a new show’... “You can see that? I got a call 10 minutes ago” (Ha-Wa-Soo)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcaster Park Myung-soo was stunned by a shaman’s remarkable fortune-telling. The prediction that he would be offered a show with a new concept drew particular attention when he revealed that he had in fact received a proposal from an agency just before filming.

On the 10th, Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha met MZ shaman Noh Seul-bi on the YouTube channel Ha-Wa-Soo and asked about their fortunes.

Park Myung-soo showed interest in Noh Seul-bi’s reading, saying, “Give me a number. I want to ask you something specific.”

Then Noh Seul-bi asked Park Myung-soo, “Are you happy?” He reacted with surprise: “I’m not happy. How did you know?”

He then joked, “I’ll kill you if you air this,” prompting laughter.

As the fortune-telling continued, Park Myung-soo brought up a concern he had long kept to himself. He asked seriously, “Ma’am, I’m genuinely curious about this. Can I become No. 1? If I can’t, I’ll give up. Please tell me if I can’t, so I can resign myself to it.”

Noh Seul-bi replied, “You can, but the problem is that you still won’t be happy,” adding, “If you show people your vulnerable side, they’ll embrace you and help you become No. 1.”

She added, “That’s what I see in your fortunes. I also see a show with a new concept.”

Park Myung-soo was astonished to hear this. “You can see that? I actually got a call before coming up here,” he said, revealing that he had received a new proposal before filming.

He went on to explain, “I got a call 10 minutes before meeting you. It was a proposal for a project I wanted to do,” expressing his surprise. In other words, he had received a related proposal just 10 minutes before hearing the fortune-teller mention a new show.

Caught up in the lively conversation, Park Myung-soo continued to listen to the reading with interest until the end, saying, “I want to stay here. You make this fun. Would you like to team up with me? I like you.”

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo and Jung Jun-ha are sharing a variety of content through their YouTube channel Ha-Wa-Soo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.