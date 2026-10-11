Jung Bo-seok’s Handsome Second Son Turns Out to Have Placed Third at the Musclemania World Championships—and to Own a Bakery

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jung Bo-seok introduced his second son, who boasts a striking appearance and an impressive résumé.

On the 10th, KBS2’s variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2 revealed Jung Bo-seok’s daily life after he reinvented himself as a cosmetics CEO.

After a meeting about new cosmetics products that day, Jung Bo-seok went with his wife to the bakery run by his second son, Jung Woo-joo. As they entered, a sign featuring a large image of Jung Bo-seok’s face and photographs placed throughout the shop caught their attention.

His son was there, too, with a tall, well-built frame that was the spitting image of his father. Impressed by his handsome looks, height and athlete-like physique, Eun Ji-won said, “He’s so cool,” while Lee Yo-won joined in, repeatedly expressing her admiration.

Looking at his son’s toned physique, Jung Bo-seok joked, “You were an athlete—showing off your muscles,” drawing laughter. Jung Woo-joo had, in fact, placed third in the Musclemania World Championships.

He inherited not only his father’s looks but also his business acumen. Jung Woo-joo was running the bakery in its third year, building a business of his own.

Jung Bo-seok reportedly pays exceptional attention to detail whenever he visits his son’s shop. Jung Woo-joo revealed, “My father has a routine when he comes to the shop. He looks at everything from the perspective of a demanding customer,” adding, “He’s more particular than a food sanitation inspector.”

The father and son also had a lighthearted exchange about menu items that used the father’s name. Seeing a menu item with his name on it, Jung Bo-seok joked, “Do I get royalties if you use your dad’s name like that?” drawing laughs.

Jung Bo-seok even paid the bill at his son’s shop. He added, “But my son also buys my cosmetics and uses them,” showing off their warm father-son chemistry.

Meanwhile, Jung Bo-seok married in 1998. His wife is four years younger than him and was his junior in the Department of Theater and Film at Chung-Ang University, and they have two sons. [Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Jung Bo-seok introduced his second son, who boasts a striking appearance and an impressive résumé.

On the 10th, KBS2’s variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2 revealed Jung Bo-seok’s daily life after he reinvented himself as a cosmetics CEO.

After a meeting about new cosmetics products that day, Jung Bo-seok went with his wife to the bakery run by his second son, Jung Woo-joo. As they entered, a sign featuring a large image of Jung Bo-seok’s face and photographs placed throughout the shop caught their attention.

His son was there, too, with a tall, well-built frame that was the spitting image of his father.

Looking at his son’s toned physique, Jung Bo-seok joked, “You were an athlete—showing off your muscles,” drawing laughter. Jung Woo-joo had, in fact, placed third in the Musclemania World Championships.

He inherited not only his father’s looks but also his business acumen. Jung Woo-joo was running the bakery in its third year, building a business of his own.

Jung Bo-seok reportedly pays exceptional attention to detail whenever he visits his son’s shop. Jung Woo-joo revealed, “My father has a routine when he comes to the shop. He looks at everything from the perspective of a demanding customer,” adding, “He’s more particular than a food sanitation inspector.”

The father and son also had a lighthearted exchange about menu items that used the father’s name. Seeing a menu item with his name on it, Jung Bo-seok joked, “Do I get royalties if you use your dad’s name like that?” drawing laughs.

Jung Bo-seok even paid the bill at his son’s shop. He added, “But my son also buys my cosmetics and uses them,” showing off their warm father-son chemistry.

Meanwhile, Jung Bo-seok married in 1998. His wife is four years younger than him and was his junior in the Department of Theater and Film at Chung-Ang University, and they have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.