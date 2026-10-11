Yang Chi-seung left with 2 billion won in debt after being scammed... “I cried like crazy inside my helmet” (“Mr. House Husband 2”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Trainer Yang Chi-seung drew sympathy after revealing that his debt had exceeded 2 billion won due to the closure of his gym and other problems.

At the end of the episode of KBS2’s “Mr. House Husband 2” that aired on the 10th, a preview featuring Yang Chi-seung was released.

In the video, siblings Park Seo-jin and Hyojeong visited Yang Chi-seung’s bakery with a congratulatory potted plant for its opening.

But there were no customers in the shop. Yang Chi-seung sighed, and the siblings, watching him, sprang into action to attract customers themselves. Park Hyo-jeong took bread out onto the street, saying, “Please try some bread,” while Park Seo-jin also helped promote the shop by calling out in front of it, “Please buy just one loaf.”

Their efforts paid off. Yang Chi-seung beamed as he said, “We got around 30 orders.”

Yang Chi-seung also opened up about why he works harder than anyone. He stunned viewers by confessing, “I’m more than 2 billion won in debt.” He added, “I cried like crazy inside my helmet. My family seemed to be having such a hard time,” revealing the emotional pain he had endured.

Earlier, Yang Chi-seung appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star,” which aired on the 7th, and spoke candidly about his circumstances following the closure of his gym.

At the time, he explained that although he had suffered significant losses, he had not lost everything he owned, saying, “I’m not a credit delinquent. I have a home, too.” However, he said that after losing the business foundation he had built over many years, he no longer had a basis from which to start over.

He also explained the issue of the building where his gym was located being donated and transferred to public authorities. Yang Chi-seung claimed he had not been properly informed about the matter during the contract process. After factoring in the security deposit, facility investment costs, membership refunds, legal fees, and the period of about three years when he could not operate properly, he said the losses came to “close to 2 billion won.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.