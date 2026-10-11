Eun Ji-won recalls the moment his leg stiffened after a fall: “I thought I was paralyzed from the waist down” (“Mr. House Husband 2”)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Eun Ji-won recalled the frightening moment when his leg would not move after a fall and opened up about the shock he felt at the time.

On KBS2’s Mr. House Husband, which aired on the 10th, actor Jeong Bo-seok, in his 41st year in the profession, revealed his unexpectedly different daily life after becoming the CEO of a cosmetics company.

That day, Jeong Bo-seok woke up at 7 a.m. and stretched on his bed. Explaining why he stretches, he said, “Sometimes you get up suddenly and fall while getting out of bed,” emphasizing the importance of taking care of one’s health as part of a regular routine to prevent injuries.

Eun Ji-won, who was listening, said that he too had experienced a fall. “I fell,” he said, recalling the frightening moment.

Eun Ji-won opened up, saying, “One of my legs wouldn’t move, and I thought, ‘I guess I’m paralyzed from the waist down.’” The sudden inability to move his leg after the fall shocked him so much that he feared the situation was serious. He went on to say, “I got about seven steroid shots at the hospital,” describing the symptoms and treatment he experienced after the fall and giving an idea of how serious things were at the time.

Meanwhile, Eun Ji-won married in 2010 and divorced in 2012. Last year, 13 years after the divorce, he announced plans to remarry a stylist nine years younger.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.