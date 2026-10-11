Lee Dong-gook’s Daughter Seol-ah, 14, Finds a Surprising Way to Overcome Homesickness While Studying in the U.S.: “Happy as Long as I Have Buldak”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Former soccer player Lee Dong-gook’s third daughter, Seol-ah, shared a happy update from the U.S., showing off her Buldak ramen mukbang.

On the 11th, Lee Soo-jin posted a video on her social media with the caption, “Seol-ah’s life in America, happy as can be as long as she has Buldak.”

The video shows Seol-ah enjoying Buldak ramen in a mukbang. She claps as if it is incredibly delicious and eats with an admiring expression, looking absolutely adorable.

Mom laughed as she watched her daughter’s mukbang, saying, “A life in the U.S. made bearable thanks to Buldak. Is Buldak really that good? She can explain so earnestly what makes the U.S.-made one different, but I wouldn’t know—I haven’t even tried the Korean-made one,” and, “Seol-ah really does eat with such gusto.” She added, “Buldak ramen that banishes homesickness.”

Mom also shared a video of Seol-ah and Su-a having a jokbal mukbang, smiling warmly at the sight of the girls enjoying their food.

Earlier, on the 3rd, Lee Soo-jin had shared the news that Seol-ah had enrolled in a middle school in the U.S., saying, “My daughter, who’s just on the verge of puberty, went and enrolled in middle school on a whim because she likes America.”

She added, “I’m running back and forth to Korea and it’s hectic, while she’s living it up at her aunt’s house with the dog she wanted so badly.”

The next day, Lee Soo-jin said, “It’s been a month since they came to the U.S. Seol-ah and Su-a, who said they liked America so much, suddenly say they’re bored and want to go back to Korea,” revealing that Su-a had gone to the U.S. along with Seol-ah. She then shared a glimpse of her two daughters’ everyday lives studying in the U.S., saying, “Right? Korea is fun, after all. Is homesickness starting to set in already?”

Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin married in 2005 and have one son and four daughters. They were widely loved for their appearances on KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.