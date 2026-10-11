Yoon Bo-mi gives first look at newlywed home with ♥Rado...organizes clothes in spacious walk-in closet: “I’m so tired, reality is hitting me”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Apink’s Yoon Bo-mi showed how she organizes clothes in her newlywed home.

On the 10th, a video titled “First Look at My NEW Walk-In Closet—This Is How I Organize My Seasonal Clothes? LOL (ft. Easy, Handy Organizing Finds)” was posted on Yoon Bo-mi’s YouTube channel.

Yoon Bo-mi explained why she turned on the camera at her newlywed home: “(Autumn) is also my favorite weather of the four seasons, but it can be tiring, too. I have to organize my clothes. Sometimes, when I get tired, reality hits me. Let’s do it together.”

“I’ve lived on my own for a really long time. I don’t live on my own now, but I always watch organizing videos on YouTube before bed. Then I realized there are ways to organize that suit your lifestyle,” she said, explaining that she had decided to share her own method.

After showing her spacious walk-in closet, Yoon Bo-mi said, “I hang up all my clothes. I used to fold them, too, but if I didn’t wear them, white clothes and the like would turn yellow. My philosophy on organizing clothes is that they should be kept where I can see them.”

In particular, Yoon Bo-mi said, “The thing you hear most often on organizing YouTube is that you have to declutter. I should get rid of clothes I haven’t worn for two or three years, but that’s so hard. So I extend the time frame. I get rid of clothes I won’t wear within 10 years, or even within 20 years.”

While she was organizing her clothes, the production crew showed interest in the perfumes. Faced with the many bottles, Yoon Bo-mi said, “These aren’t mine. I don’t use that much perfume,” revealing that they belonged to Rado.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bo-mi married producer Rado last May, bringing their nine-year relationship to fruition.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.