“♥Nana’s romance isn’t the issue”... T.O.P, whose 20-year fanbase has turned its back on him with a half-hearted apology

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] T.O.P, formerly of the group BigBang, has belatedly apologized. But it remains to be seen whether his half-hearted apology can win back fans.

T.O.P’s agency, Topspot Pictures, said on the 10th, “We deeply apologize that news about our activities and communication did not adequately reach the fans who have waited for us, and that this caused them disappointment and regret.”

The agency added, “Going forward, we will listen more closely to the feedback you send us and actively incorporate it into the artist’s activities and our overall operations. We will review how we communicate with fans and let you know through official channels as soon as improvement measures are in place.”

T.O.P’s longest-running fan site, Choi Seung-hyun Dotcom, announced that it would shut down that day. The site’s administrators lamented, “T.O.P and Topspot Pictures accepted fan support but did not even set up basic communication channels such as an official inquiry channel, a community, or an email address. When it suited them, they asked for posts to be deleted or edited, and while accepting gifts and support, they left fans to handle the related notices and coordination.”

They also said, “Contrary to his promise to show his fans the stage first, T.O.P still had not performed five months after the album’s release, and communication and content were also lacking. Many fans knew about the relationship between the two (T.O.P and Nana) even before the YouTube filming, but did not mention it because it was the artist’s private life. It is difficult to accept that our disappointment and the exhibition’s cancellation are now being portrayed as the actions of fans angry about the relationship.”

The exhibition cancellation was what inflamed the conflict. According to the administrators, the exhibition budget was about 9 million won, and the two organizers planned to cover the amount remaining after deducting the 7.5 million won in admission fees from 300 visitors. But only about 20 people applied in the first week, and as reservations continued to be canceled amid reports of the dating rumors, they could no longer afford their share of the costs and canceled the exhibition.

The administrators said, “This was more than one person could handle, and even though we contacted them through various channels, we received no response. The agency’s last contact focused not on the heart of the issue but only on the fact that the booking rate had been included in the notice. It still seemed to think we had stirred up trouble ourselves.” They added, “T.O.P says he made this album for his fans, but day after day we felt that his actions, activities, and the direction he was taking were ultimately all for himself, and that fans had been pushed aside. We wanted to continue supporting him without wavering, but if he had a vision he wanted to realize, he should have worked harder than anyone to make it happen himself. I remember his promise to repay his fans’ love. What we, who believed those words, got in return was resentment, not reciprocation.”

Choi Seung-hyun Dotcom is a fan site that has been operating since August 24, 2006. The administrators had planned to hold an exhibition from the 31st through November 1, inspired by T.O.P’s first solo full-length album, “Dajung Gwanjeom.” However, after T.O.P and Nana, a former member of After School, officially confirmed their relationship on the 2nd, ticket cancellations followed and the exhibition was called off.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.