Kim Ho-young vows to teach trolls targeting young gugak musicians a lesson: “Video made private, legal action”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Musical theater actor Kim Ho-young’s representatives have vowed to teach online trolls a lesson.

On the 10th, the production team behind the YouTube channel “Too Much Kim Ho-young” posted a notice titled “Notice Regarding the Unauthorized Distribution of the Jamsil Cafe Interview Video and Malicious Comments.”

The production team said, “The young gugak musicians took part in the interview looking bright and cheerful. However, we confirmed that some accounts were distributing the video without authorization and posting inappropriate comments targeting the students who appeared in it.”

The team added, “We sincerely apologize to the students and their parents who were hurt by these comments. We are working to remove all of the interview footage to protect the students and prevent further harm. The video will be made private until the work is complete,” and stressed, “We plan to take legal action over the unauthorized distribution of the video and the posting of malicious and inappropriate comments targeting the students.”

Kim Ho-young recently visited a new cafe in Jamsil and spoke with students from Gugak Middle School. The students described the challenges of majoring in instruments such as the geomungo, haegeum and ajaeng while practicing for at least three hours.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.