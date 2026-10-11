Yoo Seung-jun wins visa lawsuit—has he forgotten Korean? Spelling error: “24 years of ‘saewol’”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Yoo Seung-jun made a spelling mistake.

On the 9th, Yoo Seung-jun posted a lengthy message on his account.

“Some people say I can’t let go of my past popularity and glory and am living stuck in the past. Is that really true?” Yoo Seung-jun began. “Twenty-four years have already passed. And yet there are still people who remember me, wait for me, and support me. I wonder what I have done to deserve being loved for so long.... When I think of your feelings, I’m moved to tears because I’m grateful and sorry. Thanks to all of you, who quietly stayed by my side without expecting anything, I can still find strength.”

He said, “The reason I still can’t forget you is that I love you and want to see you again. The time we spent together was short, but just because we can’t turn back time doesn’t mean I want to erase those memories too. I wanted to tell you in person that I’m grateful and that I’m sorry for hurting you.”

He continued, “When I was young, I did want to regain the popularity and glory I once had. Why wouldn’t I have had that desire? But as time passed, what I cherish and why I want to see you again changed. At one point, I thought I had lost everything. But amid hardship and pain, I gained precious things I hadn’t recognized at the time: my family, who stayed by my side; unchanging love; and the hope of living another day. I’m grateful that I’m alive today and can still keep trying,” he revealed.

Yoo Seung-jun promised, “I don’t know when it will be or what it will look like. Still, I look forward to the day when I can see you again. That day, I will stand before you just as I am, with all my shortcomings, and share the gratitude and love I have held in my heart for so long.”

There was, however, one blemish on his heartfelt confession: a spelling mistake. Yoo Seung-jun wrote, “Even these 24 years have passed like this,” misspelling the Korean word for “time,” “sewol,” as “saewol.”

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung-jun debuted in 1997 and became hugely popular with hit songs including “Scissors,” “Nanana,” and “Passion.” But in 2022, ahead of his enlistment as a public service worker, he left the country saying he would return after performing overseas. He gave up his South Korean nationality and acquired U.S. citizenship, making him subject to an entry ban. Since 2015, Yoo Seung-jun has filed lawsuits against the Consulate General in Los Angeles seeking to overturn refusals to issue him a visa. He has won final rulings twice, including at the Supreme Court of Korea, and on the 2nd he won his appeal in a third lawsuit seeking to overturn a visa refusal.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.