Ateez to make November comeback, then embark on world tour... continues ‘Bad’ syndrome

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Group Ateez is stepping up its global activities.

Ateez will kick off its world tour, ‘Zero to All,’ with a three-day run in Incheon from January 22 to 24, 2027. The tour will continue with shows in Tokyo, Japan, on February 2 and 3; Kobe on February 13 and 14; Europe in April; North America in July and August; and South America in September. Additional dates will be announced in stages at a later date.

‘Zero to All’ is a reversal of the title of Ateez’s debut album, ‘Treasure Episode 1: All to Zero.’ The tour captures the journey of Ateez, who have continued to take on challenges and grow since their debut.

Ateez has already demonstrated its formidable ticket-selling power with its world tour ‘In Your Fantasy,’ selling out every seat for shows in Korea as well as in Kobe, Japan. It also added performances in Los Angeles and Orlando in the United States, and Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, in response to high demand.

Ateez will release its 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR: Part.6,’ on November 13. The comeback comes about five months after the release of its 14th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5,’ in June. With ‘GOLDEN HOUR: Part.5,’ Ateez scored its third No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the U.S. Billboard main albums chart. The title track ‘Bad’ sparked a challenge craze and brought about the ‘Ateez syndrome.’

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.