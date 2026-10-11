Ham So-won, who said “I wouldn’t see him again,” contacts her ex-husband Jin Hua and meets him again: “He called within 0.1 seconds”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ham So-won met her ex-husband Jin Hua again.

On the 10th, Ham So-won shared a post along with a photo of Jin Hua arriving at her home. She wrote, “I was going to stop seeing him. He still hadn’t answered the question of whether I was prettier. But when he saw a text saying Hyejeong had gotten good grades, he called within 0.1 seconds and rushed right over. Apart from saying he’d eaten with Fan Bingbing and friends, he still hasn’t answered who’s prettier lol.”

On the 8th, Jin Hua shared a photo of himself with Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, whom he met at the 31st Busan International Film Festival. In response, Ham So-won expressed her jealousy, calling him “an ex-husband who still makes me angry,” and saying, “Two days ago, my ex-husband contacted me and said it would be hard for him to see me this week. I scoffed. He contacted me again and said he was in Busan. I scoffed again. Then he contacted me to say he was with a woman. I scoffed yet again. He had gone to Busan to see actress Fan Bingbing. He still hasn’t answered whether she’s prettier than me.”

Fans were surprised by how coolly the two continued to keep in touch after their divorce. They were especially taken aback by Ham So-won’s jealousy over Jin Hua meeting Fan Bingbing, saying the two seemed like a couple who hadn’t divorced. One fan commented, “You can’t help it—you’re a woman. And you didn’t break up because you disliked each other, right?” Ham So-won replied, “Because I hated him ♥♥,” drawing attention.

Meanwhile, actress Ham So-won and Jin Hua overcame their 18-year age gap and married in 2018. They have one daughter together, but announced their divorce in 2022.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.