CYE Is Really on a Roll! 710,000 First-Week Sales → No. 1 on 'Music Bank'

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Close Your Eyes (hereafter, CYE) is on a remarkable upward trajectory.

CYE released its fourth mini-album, '256th Note,' on the 30th of last month.

The album surpassed 710,000 copies in first-week sales, setting a new personal record. Its title track, 'Drop That!,' put in a strong showing, ranking No. 26 on Melon's Latest Releases chart, No. 3 on Bugs' real-time chart and No. 56 on its daily chart.

The group also made a strong impression on overseas charts. '256th Note' ranked No. 62 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. As of now, that is the third-highest ranking among K-pop artists on the chart.

Riding this momentum, CYE also took first place on KBS2's 'Music Bank,' which aired on the 9th.

CYE shared their thoughts: "We worked really hard to prepare this album, and we're so happy to receive such a great award. Thanks to CLOSER (the fandom name), we're really feeling what it's like to be loved these days and how happy that makes us." They added, "We think it's all thanks to CLOSER, and Close Your Eyes will work hard to become even better singers so we can repay you."

The title track, 'Drop That!,' samples Yoon Si-nae's 'Enjoy This Night' and reinterprets it in the style of 1990s street hip-hop. Close Your Eyes added their own unique sensibility through bold genre experimentation and an expanded musical spectrum.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.