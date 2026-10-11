Is prison food his thing?... The truth behind former EXO member Kris’s ‘heavier’ look in prison while serving a 12-year sentence

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kris, formerly of the group EXO, fell victim to an AI-manipulated image while in prison.

Recently, photos purportedly showing Kris’s current appearance circulated on social media, including Weibo, and online communities. The photos showed Kris with a shaved head and wearing a red checkered shirt. His drastically increased weight left even netizens doubting their own eyes.

However, the photo turned out to be an AI-generated composite. His body shape had been altered using footage from a 2015 interview with Chinese media. The same photo had also circulated once in 2022.

Kris debuted with EXO in 2012 but left the group without authorization in 2014. He also lost a lawsuit against SM Entertainment over his exclusive contract, but went on to pursue an independent career in China. In 2021, however, he was detained on suspicion of raping minors, causing a shock. Chinese influencer Du Meizhu alleged that Kris approached victims under the pretext of music video shoots or casting trainees and rookies, got them drunk, and then committed quasi-rape. Kris vehemently denied the allegations, but more than 20 women claimed they had been victimized. Kris was ultimately sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison for rape and one year and 10 months for group sexual indecency, and is serving his sentence. He will be deported to Canada after completing it.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.