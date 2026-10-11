Kim Yong-bin Has No Home of His Own, Just 50 Bank Accounts; Kim Yeon-ja Laments, “If Only You’d Bought Gold With That Money” (‘Boss in the Mirror’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Yong-bin’s determined “bank-based financial strategy” will be revealed as he makes his debut as a new boss on KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror.

In today’s (the 11th) episode of KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter, Boss in the Mirror), “Trot Prince” Kim Yong-bin makes his debut as a new boss, capturing viewers’ attention. Having debuted at age 11, Kim Yong-bin is now in his 23rd year since his debut, and he draws attention in this episode by revealing his distinctive approach to managing his finances. “My late grandmother saved all the money I earned from when I was young without spending a single penny,” he says, adding, “I’ve kept those bankbooks to this day, and there are more than 50 of them.” His revelation reportedly surprises everyone. He then leaves everyone wide-eyed once again by confessing, “I still don’t own a home in my name,” and that he has stuck to saving his money in bank accounts.

Trot veteran Kim Yeon-ja immediately laments, “What a waste!” upon hearing Kim Yong-bin’s words, and does not hold back on practical advice. “Yong-bin, just saving money isn’t necessarily a good thing. You should buy gold or a house, or invest,” she tells him. “Just imagine if you’d bought gold with that money. That’s the most regrettable thing I’ve heard from you,” she adds, unleashing an affectionate barrage of scolding that reportedly draws hearty laughter.

Viewers can see Kim Yong-bin’s determined approach to managing his assets through bank savings—with “50 bank accounts”—and Kim Yeon-ja’s realistic, hard-hitting advice in the full episode of Boss in the Mirror.

KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.