How Much Are the Rerun Fees for 'I'm a Natural Person'? Lee Seung-yoon and Yoon Taek: "We Bought a Home for Our Parents and Land" ('Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon, who have led 'I'm a Natural Person' for 15 years, put their hard-earned know-how from the show on full display on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night.'

The 46th episode of MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' which aired at 9:40 p.m. on Saturday the 10th, recorded a peak nationwide rating of 2.8%, according to ratings agency Nielsen Korea.

Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon said, "When we go to traditional markets in the provinces, we don't envy anyone—not even BTS," demonstrating the strength of 'I'm a Natural Person,' which has been warmly loved for 15 years. Yoon Taek also explained that older people, who always watch the two of them on TV, feel close to them, saying, "They greet us first by saying, 'It's been a long time.'"

When asked about the rerun fees for 'I'm a Natural Person,' which is rerun about 400 times a week, Lee Seung-yoon said, "The rerun fees were a big help in my life," and revealed that he had put some toward buying a house for his parents. He then suddenly blurted out, "In Yoon Taek hyung's case, he put his toward buying land," unexpectedly revealing Yoon Taek's land purchase and making everyone laugh.

Yoon Taek recalled eating a centipede in one of the legendary eating segments on 'I'm a Natural Person,' saying, "It tastes a bit like concentrated ink. The texture is really bad. Every part has a bad texture," leaving everyone horrified. But when a clip of him eating a camel cricket appeared, he matter-of-factly explained, "Camel crickets just taste like bugs," drawing big laughs. Yoon Taek also named wasp larvae as a food that tasted surprisingly good despite its appearance, praising them in a complete turnaround: "They taste 100 times better than silkworm pupae."

Lee Seung-yoon shared the story behind the famous "raw water deer liver mukbang." While filming the second episode of 'I'm a Natural Person,' the person featured on the show butchered a water deer right in front of him, sliced off some raw liver and handed it to him. Overwhelmed by the person's charisma, Lee reluctantly put it in his mouth. Recalling the unfamiliar texture of raw water deer liver, Lee described the extreme moment of eating the strange food: "I had all kinds of thoughts—should I keep going or stop? Should I leave now or not?"

Viewers shared a range of reactions, including, "I think I understand how Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon have stood by the people living in nature for 15 years. They're such pure-hearted, warm people," "The thing I'll remember most today is the strange food on 'I'm a Natural Person'! You really can't hear the story behind it anywhere else," and "I can't believe it's rerun more than 400 times a week! The show's popularity is no joke. It's all thanks to the two of you."

Meanwhile, MBN's newsmaker talk show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.