Kim Ji-won snatches a conglomerate chairman’s wheelchair and hits it big... ‘Doctor X’ peaks at 17.4%

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Actress Kim Ji-won has emerged as the “Queen of Ratings.”

After causing a sensation with tvN’s “Queen of Tears,” Kim Ji-won is poised for a major hit with her next project, SBS’s “Doctor X: The Era of the White Mafia” (hereafter “Doctor X”).

“Doctor X,” which aired on the 10th, recorded a peak rating of 17.4%, with 14.9% nationwide and 14.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea. It ranked a dominant No. 1 among all Saturday miniseries, as well as among programs airing in the same time slot. Its rating among viewers aged 20–49, an indicator of buzz, also reached a peak of 5.4% and averaged 4.6%, putting it at No. 1 among all programs broadcast that week.

The episode showed Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) successfully performing surgery on two patients teetering between life and death, one after the other, proving she lived up to her reputation as “the crazy Gye of the operating room.” To transfer emergency patient Lee Ju-hee (Yuna), Gye snatched the wheelchair from VIP patient Park Gwang-cheol (Kim Ki-cheon), who was receiving the royal treatment, and dumped him onto the floor. The surgeons assigned intern Park Tae-gyeong (Kim Woo-seok) to spy on Gye and keep tabs on her, but his admiration for her only grew.

Gye became a troublemaker at Guseo University Hospital, humiliating Park Gwang-cheol, who flaunted his power and acted as he pleased, and rebuking a doctor from another department who cared more about procedure than the patient. Meanwhile, the surgeries on Park Gwang-cheol and Lee Ju-hee saw Gye and Do Yun-sik (Kim Young-min), the chief of surgery, experience very different fortunes. Do said they should leave some of the cancer behind and perform a resection to minimize the risk of death for Park, a pancreatic cancer patient. Gye, however, berated Do as incompetent, saying it was possible to remove 100% of the cancer. Though Do wanted to operate on Park out of ambition for promotion, he also showed his selfish side by resenting the loss of Lee Ju-hee, a key patient for his case report.

Gye persuaded Lee Ju-hee, who was refusing surgery out of concern for her mother’s disability and her family’s difficult financial circumstances, and began the operation. At the same time, Do, operating on Park Gwang-cheol, was taken aback by a tumor that had spread more extensively than expected and said he would simply close the surgical site. Hospital director Bu Seung-gwon (Son Hyun-joo) then called Gye, who was operating on Lee Ju-hee. As soon as she received his call, Gye moved to another operating room as if she had been waiting for it. She finished an operation that had been scheduled to take three to four hours in just one hour. She even flawlessly completed an unprecedented en bloc resection of the pancreatic head and gallbladder. In just 56 and a half hours, she had successfully operated on both patients one after the other.

But near the end of the episode, the mood shifted as questions arose about Su-jeong’s past. The surgeons at Guseo University Hospital, puzzled by Su-jeong’s almost supernatural surgical skill, searched news reports and discovered that there had been a doctor called “Doctor X” who used the same surgical technique. The mystery deepened further when they learned that a patient who had undergone the procedure died just two months later—and spotted Su-jeong’s face in a photo accompanying the report.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.