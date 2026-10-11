'Hangout with Yoo' Song Festival Is a Hit Again... Yoo Jae-suk Says, “I Sharpened My Knives and Waited” as the Show Returns After Three Weeks

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] The curtain has risen on 'Hangout with Yoo's '95 Seoul Song Festival. The battle of the stars has begun on Saturday night.

The first-round listening session, marking the start of the '95 Seoul Song Festival, was held on the October 10 episode of MBC variety show 'Hangout with Yoo' (directed by Kim Jin-yong, Lee Juwon, Kim Gi-ho, Ahn Ji-seon, Bang Seong-su, and Park Eun-jin; written by Noh Min-seon). As classic songs from the 1990s, known as the “renaissance of Korean pop,” stirred up emotions and memories, contestants ranged from skilled vocalists whose identities could be guessed from their voices alone to distinctive singers whose identities left viewers curious, raising anticipation.

The episode of 'Hangout with Yoo' that aired that day recorded household ratings of 4.5% nationwide and 4.3% in the Seoul metropolitan area, ranking No. 1 among Saturday variety shows. Its 20–54 rating, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption, was 2.8%, also placing it first among Saturday variety shows and completing a triple crown. The top-rated minute was the scene in which 'Jurassic Park,' the final contestant in the first round whose identity had intrigued Yoo Jae-suk, passed. The minute-by-minute rating soared to 5.7%. (Nielsen Korea, Seoul metropolitan area)

After making the '80s Seoul Song Festival a hit, producer Yoo Jae-suk got a second chance 10 years(?) later. He showed his enthusiasm, saying, “I sharpened my knives and waited for 1995.” Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, and writer Joo Woo-jae also joined in to lend their support. The first round was judged blind. Contestants appeared under nicknames taken from the titles of mega-hit variety shows, films, and other works from the 1990s.

The first contestant, 'Chungking Express,' sang “First Impression” (Kim Gun-mo) with a stylish tone and passed, instantly taking everyone back to the 1990s from the very start. 'M,' who chose “Pierrot Laughs at Us” (Kim Wan-sun), drew attention with a voice remarkably like Kim Wan-sun's and the bunny dance, and passed.

Contestants whose voices brought back Yoo Jae-suk's memories also won a place in the next round. As he listened to “You Reflected in My Smile” (Shin Seung-hun), performed by 'The Bridges of Madison County,' Yoo said, “I want to go back to those days,” lost in memories. 'Sleepless in Seattle' left a deep impression with a voice like Kim Hyun-sik's, singing “My Love by My Side” (Kim Hyun-sik). Yoo recalled, “When I became a comedian and things weren't going well, I worked part-time at a beer hall owned by my college classmate Kim Tae-gyun. I heard that song a lot back then.” He said it had comforted him during his hopeful but little-known days.

'Our Heaven,' a contestant whose “voice is as distinctive as a fingerprint,” gave listeners chills with “It's Only Love” (Kim Min-woo). Everyone was moved, saying, “Is this person really here?” and Yoo cautioned them, saying, “No spoilers.” 'Moon of Seoul' conveyed the wistfulness of the 1990s with “Love Two” (Yoon Do-hyun), while 'Léon' showed off soaring high notes with “A Poem to You” (Shin Sung-woo). Both passed unanimously.

'The Terminator' and 'Jurassic Park,' whose identities had viewers curious, also enjoyed the thrill of passing. 'The Terminator,' who chose “Reason Without a Reason” (Park Mi-kyung), made a strong impression with a full-voiced singing style that evoked the 1990s. 'Jurassic Park' sang “A Face I Miss” (Min Hae-kyung) in a captivating tone, and Yoo listened closely to the contestant's distinctive, almost-recognizable vibrato, wondering who it was.

One contestant also provided fun and laughs. 'Walking to Heaven' sang with all their might, but their regional accent came through in the song, revealing them to be Yang Sang-kook. Heo Kyung-hwan harshly criticized him, saying, “He's not good enough to get onstage. It's a disaster, a disaster.” After eliminating Yang, Heo became an avid fan of 'Halt!' and even came under suspicion of being a contestant himself. In response to Yoo's scathing remark, “You can't sing worse than me,” Heo praised 'Halt!' by saying, “They sing with such innocence,” and the contestant was put on hold. Hwang Jae-gyun threw his hat into the song festival with 'The Soul Guardians,' but was eliminated after showing off a church-choir singing style.

'Love in Your Arms' and 'The Shawshank Redemption,' whose charms viewers wanted to see more of, narrowly survived after being put on hold. A preview showed 'Love in Your Arms' recreating the rock spirit of the 1990s and 'The Shawshank Redemption' delivering the first prison-set live performance by a contestant as they returned for the face-to-face hold round, leaving viewers wondering who they were. The second preliminary round was also previewed, building anticipation.

Reactions to the '95 Seoul Song Festival also poured in. Alongside anticipation for the '90s' diverse genres and “party of classic hits,” viewers continued speculating online about the contestants' identities. Viewers also said that archival video footage evoking memories of the 1990s and the youth stars of that era perfectly recreated the mood. They expressed their excitement, saying, “If the people I'm guessing are right, this lineup is incredible,” “The '90s really were crazy. I miss them so much,” and “A '90s legend has appeared.”

Meanwhile, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' airs every Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.