Kim Min-jong’s controversial Yangpyeong second home gets a complete makeover... He opens up about anguish over gambling rumors: “Hollywood follow-up project falls through” (‘My Little Old Boy’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Min-jong of ‘My Little Old Boy’ opens up about how he felt after withdrawing his lawsuit against MC Mong.

Kim Min-jong’s dramatically transformed second home in Yangpyeong will be revealed for the first time on SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy’ (hereafter ‘My Little Old Boy’), airing on the 11th.

Recently, Kim Min-jong invited Lee Jong-hyuk and Yoon Min-soo to his Yangpyeong second home, which had been renovated for the first time in five years. Kim had previously shown himself living in a container in Yangpyeong on ‘My Little Old Boy.’ Later, he said, “The scary thing about being on TV was that the container looked like my actual residence,” prompting allegations that the show had been manipulated. Kim eventually appeared on ‘My Little Old Boy’ last year and clarified that it was a second home, saying, “It’s true that I live there. I go back and forth.” Now, that controversial second home has been completely transformed.

The two couldn’t hide their admiration at how unrecognizable the place had become, both inside the house and in the outdoor area. Kim Min-jong, who has long shown a particular interest in feng shui, also surprised everyone by demonstrating his own distinctive feng shui routine, continuing a series of mysterious actions after waking up in a one-person tent outdoors.

Kim Min-jong then took on the challenge of preparing a special camping meal for his guests. His ‘Finnish-style grilled salmon,’ made by securing salmon to a wooden board and cooking it over a fire, briefly caught everyone’s attention, but the two couldn’t hide their concern over his somewhat unsteady cooking skills. An unexpected mishap eventually occurred, leaving Kim sweating profusely. Viewers are left wondering whether he’ll manage to finish the camping meal without further incident.

Later, as they reminisced about the four stars of ‘A Gentleman’s Dignity,’ who reunited last year after 13 years apart, they unexpectedly got Kim Su-ro on the phone. After a brief moment of catching up, he began giving blunt unsolicited advice about dating to Kim Min-jong, the only unmarried member of the cast. Kim Su-ro even volunteered to set him up on a surprise blind date, reportedly leaving Kim Min-jong flustered.

Kim Min-jong recently opened up about the difficult time he went through because of rumors surrounding him. He drew the studio’s attention by discussing everything from how he came to withdraw his lawsuit after MC Mong’s apology to the circumstances that forced his next Hollywood project to fall through. Kim’s candid feelings about the incident will be revealed on the show.

Kim Min-jong’s special housewarming at his Yangpyeong home with his close friends Lee Jong-hyuk and Yoon Min-soo can be seen on SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy,’ airing Sunday the 11th at 9 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.