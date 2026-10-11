Kwon Oh-joong’s Son with a ‘Developmental Disability’ Proudly Wins Award as a Western-Style Painter: “So Proud and Moved”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kwon Oh-joong shared his overwhelming emotions as he announced that his son, Hyuk-jun, who works as a Western-style painter, had won an award.

On the 10th, Kwon Oh-joong shared the news of his son’s award through his personal account.

At the Korea Entertainment Awards ceremony, held that day in the Grand Conference Room of the National Assembly Members’ Office Building, Hyuk-jun received an award as a Western-style painter. Kwon Oh-joong, who shared this meaningful moment with his son, looked back on the time his son had spent expressing his own world through painting and left a heartfelt message of congratulations and support.

Kwon Oh-joong said, “Today, at the Korea Entertainment Awards ceremony held in the Grand Conference Room of the National Assembly Members’ Office Building, my son Hyuk-jun proudly received an award as a Western-style painter.”

He went on to reflect on the time his son had spent painting and following his own path. He said, “I think of the times Hyuk-jun sat before a canvas, holding a brush and capturing the world in colors deeper than words. He was a child who filled the white canvas with his own perspective and quiet warmth, without being bound by the world’s pace or fixed conventions. Watching from his side, I have always learned, deep in my heart, that every paint mark on his fingertips was the most sincere and warm conversation Hyuk-jun could offer the world.”

He also did not hide his overwhelming feelings about his son finally being recognized for his worth after all his efforts. Kwon Oh-joong wrote, “I am prouder than ever and deeply moved by my son today, after he never gave up, kept moving forward quietly, and was finally recognized for his own unique colors. I also express my deep gratitude to my wife, who stayed steadfastly by his side and supported him with prayer and love through countless moments when even taking a single step was not easy.”

He also remembered to thank those who had supported his son. Kwon Oh-joong added, “I bow my head in sincere gratitude to everyone who supported and watched over Hyuk-jun with such warmth wherever his canvases have been. This precious encouragement today will give him the strength to bring his own colors to another world. I will remain a steadfast pillar of support and walk alongside Hyuk-jun, so he can continue to draw his own stars without wavering and communicate beautifully with the world.”

The post, which conveyed the pride he felt watching his son grow, his gratitude toward his family, and his resolve to remain by their side, struck a warm chord.

Meanwhile, Hyuk-jun has a rare genetic disease with only around a dozen patients worldwide. Kwon Oh-joong previously said on a broadcast that his son was the first case in Korea and that the rare disease had no exact name and no available treatment.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.