Yoon Nam-no, it turns out, was deployed to Lebanon: “Persistently applied” (Problem Child in House)

[Lee Woo-joo, Sportschosun reporter] Yoon Nam-no will open up about what led him to start cooking at 14 for his mother, who is battling cancer.

Writer Kim Poong, known as an unorthodox chef, and orthodox chef Yoon Nam-no, who rose to fame through Culinary Class Wars, will appear on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, airing Tuesday the 13th at 8:30 p.m.

On the show, Yoon Nam-no reveals that he started cooking at 14, drawing attention. “My mother was running a naengmyeon restaurant when she was diagnosed with cancer, so I started cooking by making naengmyeon when I was 14,” he said. He also shared that when his mother noticed that Yoon Nam-no, who was usually restless, became calm whenever he cooked, she used the payout from her cancer insurance policy to support his culinary studies—a moving revelation. With that first and last sum his mother gave him for cooking, Yoon Nam-no threw himself into it, sleeping just two hours a day. He said he vowed to his mother, “Let’s meet again in 10 years. I’ll become someone who cooks exceptionally well,” astonishing everyone. The full story of Yoon Nam-no’s past and how it shaped who he is today can be seen on the show.

Yoon Nam-no then shares the story that made him a legendary military cook. He said that while serving as a cook for officers, he heard he could earn about 3 million won if deployed to Lebanon and applied for deployment. When he was turned down, he sent two letters to Army Headquarters. After persistently applying, he was eventually deployed to Lebanon as a cook. The MCs, hearing the story of his life, reportedly couldn’t hide their amazement, saying, “That makes no sense” and “What a nut.” Yoon Nam-no’s story of becoming a “legendary military cook,” to the point that he was called the “real-life Park Ji-hoon,” will be featured on KBS 2TV’s Problem Child in House, airing Tuesday the 13th at 8:30 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.