‘Kissing Girl’ Jeong-suk of Season 20 Is Going Back to a Matchmaking Agency After Spending 10 Million Won: ‘I’ll Be in Trouble If I Get Any Older’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jeong-suk of Season 20 of ‘I’m Solo’ announced that she would get a consultation at a matchmaking agency.

On the 10th, Jeong-suk of Season 20 announced, “Everyone, I finally decided to go for a consultation at a matchmaking agency.” She said, “These days, there’s really nowhere to meet people, and I thought I’d be in trouble if I just kept doing nothing and got older, so I looked into it very seriously. I went to matchmaking agencies twice back in the day and spent more than 10 million won, didn’t I? So now I know which agency to choose and what kind of man to look for.” She added, “What I found disappointing when I used an agency before was that I had to meet men selected by a manager. But the place I looked into this time has an app for full members, so I can find men I like myself, and two managers will be assigned to look after me. They don’t rank people here, either. If I’m paying, wouldn’t it feel bad to be ranked?”

Jeong-suk said, “Recently, I mentioned that I was thinking about using a matchmaking agency again, and a lot of people asked me to share if I found a good one. So this time, I’m planning to go live and show you the process of getting a consultation.” She added, “If you’re curious about what kind of man I could meet based on my circumstances, or how a matchmaking agency consultation works, come join the livestream and take a look with me at whether it seems like a good idea to sign up.”

Meanwhile, Jeong-suk of Season 20 was dubbed the ‘Kissing Girl’ after she became the first contestant in the history of SBS PLUS and ENA’s ‘I’m Solo’ to kiss someone during filming, sharing a kiss with Season 20’s Young-ho. The two prepared for marriage after the show aired, but eventually called off their engagement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.