After the ‘injection aunt’ controversy, SHINee’s Key suddenly gets emotional on a cruise: “I cry more as I get older”

[Park Aram, reporter for Sportschosun] Key, a member of the group SHINee, drew attention after he teared up following an encounter with characters during a Disney cruise.

Key shared footage of himself enjoying a Disney cruise in a video released on the official SHINee YouTube channel on the 10th. During the trip, he brought to life, one by one, items on a bucket list he had long dreamed of completing, showing an unusual degree of excitement.

Key chose a cabin with a sweeping view of the sea and was immersed in the joys of the trip as soon as he boarded the ship. Watching the glamorous welcome-aboard party, he repeatedly marveled at the magical atmosphere, and his eyes even welled up with emotion as he listened to the performance music.

Key then explored the ship and tried out its various facilities. He had a fulfilling time visiting a restaurant reminiscent of Pizza Planet from the movie Toy Story, San Fransokyo, souvenir shops and more. He was especially touched when a Korean staff member who recognized him even got him a hard-to-find key ring.

The moment Key was overcome with emotion came during dinner. Among the Disney characters walking around the dining area and greeting guests, Donald Duck pointed at Key as if recognizing him, and an unexpected wave of emotion washed over him.

Key burst into tears and said, “Suddenly, I felt really strange.”

Then, seeming puzzled by his own reaction, he confessed, “Looking back now, why did I cry? I cry more as I get older.”

Key’s acquaintances also burst into tears, then laughed, and Key said, “It’s so funny that we’re all crying. What’s wrong with us? What is all this commotion before we’ve even eaten?”

When Mickey Mouse came over to see Key as well, he could not hide his joy as he took photos. “Does anyone know why I’m like this?” Key said, dancing excitedly as he enjoyed the special moment.

Meanwhile, Key came under scrutiny last December after his close relationship with a woman identified as A, dubbed the ‘injection aunt,’ became public. His agency explained that Key had believed A was a doctor. After apologizing on social media, Key withdrew from scheduled engagements and programs he was appearing on. Last month, he was questioned by police in connection with allegations including a violation of the Medical Service Act.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.