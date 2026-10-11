VATA has changed dramatically ahead of his December wedding to Ji Ye-eun: “His complexion has improved and he smiles more”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] VATA of We Dem Boyz, who is preparing to marry Ji Ye-eun, showed his devoted side.

At the end of MBC’s Omniscient Interfering View, which aired on the 10th, footage showing everyday moments with We Dem Boyz members VATA and Ingyu was released.

In the footage, VATA was absorbed in cooking from early in the morning. Kamel of We Dem Boyz said of VATA, “He’s always dreamed of becoming a good husband when he got married.”

He went on to say, “Anyone can see his complexion has improved. He smiles much more than usual,” commenting on the happy change in VATA as he prepares to marry. Hearing this, Lee Young-ja smiled warmly and said, “Ye-eun is marrying a really good man.”

After tasting the dish VATA had made, Ingyu praised him, saying, “You’re pretty good in the kitchen.” VATA then bragged about Ji Ye-eun’s reaction: “When I make it for Ye-eun, she can easily eat four or five pieces.”

Even as he made pasta, VATA revealed his affection for his bride-to-be, saying, “It’s for Ye-eun.” Hong Hyun-hee, watching this, said enviously, “Ye-eun must be so lucky.”

VATA and Ji Ye-eun, both born in 1994 and the same age, will marry on December 12. The two, who have been publicly dating since April, announced their marriage in September and received many congratulations.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.