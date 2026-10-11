Jun Jin shoots 1,000 photos to get two good shots of wife Ryu Yi-seo, ends up drenched in sweat: “This is the bare minimum”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Shinhwa’s Jun Jin said he takes up to 1,000 photos in one go to get two shots his wife, Ryu Yi-seo, is happy with.

On the 11th, a video titled “2026 Trend: Ryu Yi-seo’s Fall Lookbook for the Stylish Grown Woman” was posted on the YouTube channel “My Love Ryu Yi-seo.”

That day, Ryu Yi-seo and Jun Jin headed to a cafe to share their top tips for taking great photos. Jun Jin said, “How many pictures do you think I’ve taken of you? I’ve probably taken more than most photographers. I take 1,000 and pick two.” Ryu Yi-seo chimed in, “That’s why my Instagram photos can’t possibly look bad.”

Jun Jin stressed, “Boyfriends and husbands might give me a lot of flak, but your girlfriend or wife has to be happy, saying, ‘This photo is so pretty.’ You can’t just take a quick, careless shot and hand it over.”

He recalled his photography skills back then, saying, “I used to be like that too. My wife is 170 cm tall, but I have so many photos that make her look exactly 156 cm tall. Anyone can see I just carelessly tapped the shutter and took them.”

He added, “Anyone can take good photos. If I want to be photographed well later, I have to take good pictures of you first.”

Afterward, the two began a full-fledged photography lesson in an open area in front of the cafe. Jun Jin shared tips for taking great photos, including “wiping the camera lens,” “using the rule-of-thirds grid,” “leaving space in the direction of the subject’s gaze,” “avoiding excessively low angles,” and “shooting from the side instead of straight on.”

He also stressed the importance of complimenting the model and reacting enthusiastically. Jun Jin advised, “I keep forgetting, but you have to give lots of compliments. You need to react well,” adding, “When men take photos, they can get fixated on the shooting itself. Then the photos don’t turn out well and they get frustrated, but they shouldn’t take that irritation out on the model.”

Jun Jin poured so much effort into taking photos of Ryu Yi-seo that he was sweating. Showing his devoted-husband side, he said, “Isn’t this the bare minimum when you’re taking photos of your wife?”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.