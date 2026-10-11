Shin Dong-yup skipped the wedding of Jung Woong-in, who once left him badly bruised—then gives him a cash wedding gift 20 years later ('Zzanbro')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Shin Dong-yup of 'Zzanbro' will belatedly give Jung Woong-in a cash wedding gift.

On the 11th, the team behind the YouTube channel 'Zzanbro Shin Dong-yup' released a preview featuring actor Jung Woong-in and director Jang Jin.

After meeting his senior from Seoul Institute of the Arts, Jung Woong-in, Shin Dong-yup said, "When did you get married?" He admitted he hadn't made it to the wedding and belatedly handed him a cash wedding gift. Jung, who received the envelope 20 years later, was happy but grumbled, "You could've written something. Even just, 'Congratulations, 20 years later,' or something." This got a laugh.

Meanwhile, director Jang Jin said that director Jang Hang-jun had kept him in check when they were in college. "When he was writing a screenplay, if he got sleepy or things weren't going well, he'd pull back the curtains, and apparently there'd be 'Down with Jang Jin' written there," he said, eliciting laughter.

Jung Woong-in in particular brought up the bruising incident tied to his college nickname, 'the devil senior.' Shin Dong-yup had previously recounted the story on several TV shows: "Jung Woong-in was the president of a college club that taught kung fu and acrobatics. On my first day, we were doing splits, and screams could be heard all around me. Even though I couldn't spread my legs beyond 90 degrees, he forced them apart until they touched both walls. When I got up the next day, all the tiny blood vessels on the insides of my legs had burst, leaving me badly bruised."

Jung Woong-in brought up what happened that day, saying, "I really forced your legs apart, didn't I? You got badly bruised." Shin Dong-yup joked, "You were so startled—not when you saw the legs, but when you saw something else." Shin then asked Jung, "Can you still do the splits?" Jung demonstrated right there, and director Jang Jin, not to be outdone, also did the splits with ease, astonishing everyone.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.