Kim Ji-min, wife of Kim Jun-ho, takes meticulous care of her health after becoming pregnant: “One walk a day”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian Kim Ji-min shared a glimpse of her everyday life during pregnancy and gave an update on how she is doing.

On the 10th, Kim Ji-min posted a photo on her personal account with the caption, “One walk a day.”

In the photo, Kim Ji-min is out and about, taking a selfie for the camera. Wearing a beige hat and a comfortable coat, she appears to be enjoying a walk in a casual outfit. Her long hair falling below her shoulders and understated styling come together to create a relaxed look.

Even without dressing up, her clear skin and well-defined features stood out. Her expression, which has softened since becoming pregnant, and her slightly fuller cheeks also caught the eye. Her daily routine of taking walks to look after her health drew fans’ attention.

Kim Ji-min previously announced her pregnancy in July. The couple underwent IVF as they prepared to conceive, and Kim reportedly became pregnant after her first treatment. Since then, she has shared glimpses of her life during pregnancy on social media and received many congratulations.

Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July 2025. The couple are expecting their first child, who is due in February 2027. The baby is reportedly a boy.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.