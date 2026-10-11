Son Reports His Mother to Police; Husband Says, “I Wanted to Die, So I Applied to Save My Life” (Marriage Hell)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] A “couple who accuse each other” and never stop making accusations against one another will appear on “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell.”

The story of a couple in their 13th year of marriage will be featured on the 187th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12. The husband sought help from the show, saying that his wife’s inability to give something up for nearly 10 years had led to financial difficulties and put the relationship with their son at risk. The wife, meanwhile, has lost faith in her husband after years of conflict and is wondering whether they should stay together. What exactly happened between them?

From the moment the “accusing couple” appear in the studio, the icy tension between them leaves Dr. Oh Eun-young and the MCs flustered. As soon as the wife sits down, she bursts into tears, her hands trembling. The husband says, “I was in a situation where I wanted to die. I applied to save my life,” explaining that he decided to appear after a year of deliberation. But the wife suspects that he applied to tell their story for a reason other than repairing their relationship. The husband refuses to back down, and the two create a tense standoff.

The couple’s conflict continues in the observational footage. At 3 a.m., the husband buys ingredients for breakfast and leaves them out, then sends his wife a message with instructions on how to prepare them. But as soon as he sees the toast she has made, he launches into complaints: she pays more attention to her own work than to the children’s meals. The husband especially insists that all their conflicts began because of “this work” his wife is so absorbed in. Saying, “It’s like some kind of religious group,” he claims that something she has been unable to give up for 10 years has thrown the family’s finances and child-rearing into disarray.

The couple’s conflict has even affected their eldest son. The husband claims that his wife made their eldest do “this” every day starting in fourth grade. The son eventually went so far as to report his mother to the police, saying, “It’s too hard.” The husband confides that he was deeply shocked when he saw an unexpected note the child had left in a sketchbook. What did the eldest write in the note? What is the thing the wife has forced her son to do?

But the wife says she, too, has a reason she cannot give up that activity, and goes on to make shocking revelations about her husband. What is the activity she has been unable to give up for 10 years? What is the unbelievable story about her husband that she reveals? The story of the “accusing couple” will be featured on the 187th episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 12.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.