LE SSERAFIM scores a coup, topping Oricon on the day its Japanese single is released

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group LE SSERAFIM has demonstrated its immense popularity in Japan.

LE SSERAFIM took No. 1 on the “Daily Singles Ranking” dated the 9th with its second single album, “Made My Night,” released on the 10th. Following its first single album, “Spaghetti,” this means all of the group’s singles released in Korea have reached the top of the “Daily Singles Ranking.”

“Made My Night” is an album about a night made special by the chemistry between two people. Featuring the title track of the same name and the B-side “A-E-I-O-U,” the album also topped the album charts in Korea, selling about 200,000 copies on its first day of release alone.

The title track “Made My Night,” which sings of the joyful moments spent together all night after meeting someone special, ranked No. 14 on the U.S. Billboard “Bubbling Under Hot 100” chart dated September 26 and charted on Spotify Korea’s “Weekly Top Songs” for four consecutive weeks.

LE SSERAFIM successfully wrapped up its world tour, “2026 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ’PUREFLOW‘,” at Prudential Center in Newark, U.S., on the 8th (local time). The group sold out every show in all eight cities, including Los Angeles, San Jose, Phoenix, Fort Worth, Orlando, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Newark, and will kick off its first European tour at The O2 Arena in London, UK, on the 16th.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.