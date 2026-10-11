‘Home Shopping Fairy’ Mija: How Much Has She Earned? She Candidly Responds to ‘Looks Like You Don’t Cook at Home’ with ‘I Buy All My Meals’

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian Mija shared everything from a happy reunion with her husband to her busy daily life, and caught attention by candidly answering a netizen’s question about home-cooked meals.

Mija posted a photo of a meal with her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, on her personal account on the 10th, writing, “Husband’s here” and “I missed you..”

Mija recently spent six days apart from her husband for the first time. Reunited with Kim Tae-hyun after a while, she shared a happy meal with him over delicious food. She also expressed her happiness, adding the affectionate words “I love you” to a photo of the meal with her husband.

Mija also shared a photo of what she had eaten the previous day. She had kept the meal simple with bread, milk, and a triangle kimbap, and wrote, “It really contrasts with yesterday’s meager meal,” comparing it with the meal she shared with her husband.

A netizen who saw this messaged Mija, “Looks like you don’t cook at home.” Mija replied, “I barely even have time to sleep. I buy all my meals.” She candidly revealed that, because of her busy schedule, she mostly eats out rather than cooking for herself.

Mija married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in 2022. Since getting married, she has continued working in various fields, including broadcasting and home shopping. She recently made headlines after revealing that she had recorded high sales on home-shopping broadcasts.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.