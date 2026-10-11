Tenant who fleeced an elderly mother in her 70s out of 300 million won pressures her to borrow from a private lender while hinting at suicide; Yoo In-na furious (‘Detectives: The Trade Secret’)

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The shocking story of a tenant who borrowed more than 300 million won from a landlord in her 70s and then disappeared will be revealed.

The segment “Detective 24 Hours” on Channel A’s “Detectives: The Trade Secret,” airing at 10 p.m. on the 12th, will feature a son’s request for help: “I think my mother is being scammed by her tenant.” A review of the mother’s bank account revealed that she had transferred more than 300 million won to the tenant in approximately 300 or more transactions. The losses are expected to be even greater when money borrowed from acquaintances and funds withdrawn from an overdraft account are included. The client says that they and their mother are now paying at least 4 million won a month in loan interest alone.

The tenant in question moved into the client’s mother’s home in February 2024, under a contract requiring a 30 million won deposit and monthly rent of 600,000 won. Before long, however, the tenant said their leg hurt and they had no money for medical bills, and asked to have part of the deposit returned. The client’s mother believed the tenant’s claim that they were on medical leave because of illness and readily sent money. But the tenant claimed to have a rare kidney disease and never paid rent throughout the entire tenancy. Eventually, the deposit was completely depleted, and seven months after the tenant moved in, the client’s mother even lent them money for a room at a goshiwon to get them to move out. When she later asked the tenant to repay the overdue rent and goshiwon fees, the tenant promised to pay her back with a 100 million won employee loan, saying they worked at a large corporation. But the tenant said they first had to resolve their personal debt-rehabilitation proceedings to qualify for the loan, and took money from her several times for purported document issuance fees, stamp duty and overdue rehabilitation payments.

The tenant also sent photos from the hospital, claiming their life was in immediate danger, and won the client’s mother’s trust by promising to be a dutiful child. Then, saying they would repay her with a bank loan, the tenant again asked for money under the pretexts of travel expenses, loan notarization fees and guarantee insurance premiums. When the client’s mother could no longer find money, the tenant even looked into ways for her to get a loan from a private lender and relentlessly pressured her, sending photos and messages that seemed to hint at suicide.

Kim Poong was so furious that he could barely continue, saying, “I’m so angry, seriously...” Defconn was also enraged: “Did you think she was keeping money for you? You’re just like a little rat, endlessly feeding off her.” Yoo In-na raised her voice: “This isn’t about finding them. We have to catch them, no matter what.” But the client said, “This isn’t the end,” hinting at another shock to come.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.