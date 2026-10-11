“He hits and then puts on a special event because he feels sorry”: Ha Hee-ra baffled by domestic violence rumors about Choi Soo-jong

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ha Hee-ra recalled a time when an absurd, baseless rumor surfaced.

On the 11th, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block posted a video with the caption, “What’s rumor and what’s true about Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, the devoted couple of 33 years?”

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked, “You two are the quintessential couple who come to mind when people think of a couple with a great relationship. Do you ever feel burdened when you hear things like this?”

Ha Hee-ra replied, “I think I should be grateful, since it’s not a bad image,” and opened up: “Ours is a profession where people often see our genuine feelings differently, isn’t it?”

She added, “I even heard from people around us that there used to be a rumor that (Choi Soo-jong) would drink, hit, and then put on a special event for her because he felt sorry.”

She said that during their newlywed days, all kinds of speculation followed even when the two of them were simply seen walking together. Ha Hee-ra recalled, “If we went out holding hands, people would say, ‘You even walk around holding hands outside,’ and if we walked without holding hands, they’d say, ‘Did you fight? Why are you walking apart?’”

She continued, “That’s when I thought it was right not to worry about it and just go our own way. We should stay true to ourselves, because no matter what we do, people who want to see us will see us only through the lens they want to. We said, ‘Let’s just be ourselves,’ and that’s how 33 years have passed,” she said.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.