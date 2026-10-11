Jeon Hyun-moo humiliated after announcing fan meeting just 3 hours beforehand, with only 50 attending: “No die-hard fans”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jeon Hyun-moo shared a rueful anecdote about announcing a fan meeting just three hours before it began, resulting in only 50 fans showing up.

Episode 4 of MBN’s real-life road-trip show “This Is Hyunmoo Road,” airing tonight (the 11th) at 10:30 p.m., follows Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and actor Kim Nam-gil on a nighttime outing in search of a hidden gem serving Awa beef in Tokushima.

The trio takes in the lively streets of downtown Tokushima and enjoys a leisurely evening. Lee Joon marvels, “It seems like there isn’t a single Korean here,” and Jeon Hyun-moo agrees: “In Tokyo, I only have to walk down the street for five minutes before someone [recognizes me and] goes, ‘Huh?’” Kim Nam-gil then cracks a sly joke that gets a laugh: “This place is better. If people in Tokyo don’t recognize me...”

A little later, the three head into a 35-year-old restaurant known for insisting on serving only top-grade Tokushima black-haired Wagyu. After ordering, Kim Nam-gil polishes off the tataki salad served as a complimentary appetizer in just three bites, showing his down-to-earth side as he says, “I’m starving to death.” Then various cuts of Awa beef arrive, and the serious eating begins. As Kim launches into a full-on eating spree, Lee Joon gives him heart eyes and says, “I thought he’d have this imposing, charismatic presence, but he’s like a neighborhood big brother.”

In the cheerful atmosphere, the conversation turns to Kim Nam-gil’s Japanese fan meeting, which ran for a whopping nine hours over two days. Jeon Hyun-moo says, “I held a fan meeting at the MBC Radio Open Hall too, but I posted the announcement just three hours beforehand, so only 50 people showed up. Celebrities like me don’t have any die-hard fans.” His self-deprecating assessment prompts rueful laughter.

When the meal is over, Jeon Hyun-moo asks for the bill. Kim Nam-gil quickly orders an extra potato salad and even clears the rice Lee Joon left behind, heralding the arrival of a new mukbang star. Moments later, Jeon takes the bill and asks, “How much is this?” in disbelief. Lee Joon is also startled: “1.24 million won?” Jeon even blushes as he says, “I thought Grandpa (the owner) was gouging us.” Curiosity is mounting over what the bill actually says that leaves them frozen in shock.

The chemistry among Jeon Hyun-moo, Lee Joon and Kim Nam-gil, who met in Tokushima and have since grown as close as brothers, along with their travels around the region, can be seen in episode 4 of MBN’s “This Is Hyunmoo Road,” airing tonight (the 11th) at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.