Saving two patients sent ratings soaring... Kim Ji-won’s ‘Doctor X’ hits a high of 17.4% after just two episodes

[Cho Yoon-sun, reporter for Sportschosun] ‘Doctor X’ drew a peak rating of 17.4% after just two episodes, ranking No. 1 among all miniseries on Saturday.

Episode 2 of SBS’s ‘Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia’ recorded a peak rating of 17.4%, with ratings of 14.9% nationwide and 14.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area. It ranked an overwhelming No. 1 not only in its time slot but also among all miniseries on Saturday, heralding a spectacular start for the ‘Doctor X syndrome’ after just two episodes. Ratings among viewers aged 20–49, an indicator of buzz, also soared to a peak of 5.4% and an average of 4.6%, placing it first among all programs on Saturday and all programs aired that week. (According to Nielsen Korea)

In episode 2 of SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia’ (produced by Studio S, Studio Dragon and High Zium Studio; hereafter ‘Doctor X’), which aired on Saturday the 10th, Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) operated on two patients on the brink of life and death in succession, proving she lived up to her reputation as the ‘mad Gye of the operating room,’ whose skills had reached godlike heights. Her defiance of the corrupt medical ethics at Guseo University Hospital, where patients’ status and power take priority, brought a sense of satisfaction, while a mystery surrounding Su-jeong’s past emerged and heightened the tension.

The episode opened with Su-jeong’s outrageous actions. To transport emergency patient Lee Ju-hee (Yuna), Su-jeong dumped VIP patient Park Gwang-cheol (Kim Ki-cheon), who was receiving royal treatment, onto the floor and took his wheelchair. The surgeons saw Su-jeong, who was upending the order at Guseo University Hospital, as a thorn in their side and told surgical intern Park Tae-kyung (Kim Woo-seok) to monitor her every move. But Tae-kyung already admired her, and instead of keeping tabs on her, he looked after her attentively. He even figured out that he could win her over with food, which made viewers laugh.

Wherever Su-jeong went, there was never a dull moment. She and Tae-kyung happened upon an argument between Gwang-cheol and Ju-hee’s guardian and stepped in to mediate. Meanwhile, Su-jeong’s arbitrary diagnoses of patients from other departments prompted doctors from those departments to come and complain, throwing the surgical department into an uproar. Su-jeong went so far as to play a trick on Gwang-cheol, who flaunted his power and did as he pleased, and to deliver a sharp rebuke to a doctor from another department who cared only about procedure and not the patient. She became Guseo University Hospital’s resident troublemaker.

Against this backdrop, Su-jeong and Do Yun-sik (Kim Young-min), the chief of surgery, saw their fortunes diverge over the operations for Gwang-cheol and Ju-hee. To minimize the risk of death for Gwang-cheol, who had pancreatic cancer, Do Yun-sik determined that they should perform a resection while leaving part of the cancer behind. Su-jeong, saying she could remove 100% of the cancer, pointed out Yun-sik’s incompetence in front of the doctors. She also complained that Yun-sik had been assigned as the VIP’s attending physician because of the power dynamics at Guseo University Hospital, not his surgical skill. But Yun-sik, consumed by ambition, had no intention of handing the VIP operation to Su-jeong, who was instead assigned Ju-hee’s surgery, which Yun-sik had been handling. Though he had chosen Gwang-cheol out of greed, Yun-sik was also furious that Ju-hee, an important patient for his case report, had been taken from him. His selfishness outraged viewers.

Ju-hee, however, was refusing surgery because she worried about her disabled mother and her family’s difficult financial circumstances. Su-jeong persuaded her with a confident assurance: “If you don’t have the surgery, you’ll die before the end of this month. Even if you do have it, you’ll still die—but in a hundred years. The condition is that you let me operate. I don’t fail. As long as you’re alive, I’ll make sure you stay alive. Decide. Do you want to die in a month or in a hundred years?” Su-jeong still hadn’t given up on the VIP operation, and Tae-kyung showed his disappointment, wondering if she, too, was ambitious about getting ahead.

The long-awaited day of surgery arrived, and Su-jeong and Yun-sik began operating in separate operating rooms at the same time. Yun-sik was taken aback when the tumor had spread more than expected. Afraid of an arterial resection, which carried an extremely high risk of death, he decided to close the surgical site without proceeding. In response, hospital director Bu Seung-gwon (Son Hyun-joo) took the unprecedented step of calling Su-jeong, who was in the middle of an operation, to Park Gwang-cheol’s operating room. As soon as she received Seung-gwon’s call, Su-jeong moved to the other operating room as if she had been waiting for it. Disappointed, Tae-kyung blocked her path and protested vehemently. But Su-jeong merely replied, “Priority,” before heading to the VIP’s operating room, leaving viewers puzzled.

But there was a twist behind Su-jeong’s words. She had already completed an operation expected to take three to four hours in just one hour. What’s more, she took on an unprecedented en bloc resection of the pancreatic head, including the artery, and completed the operation flawlessly, undeterred by the doctors’ objections that the patient could die. In just six and a half hours, Su-jeong successfully operated on both patients in succession, proving she had the skills of the ‘mad Gye of the operating room.’ Jang Hui-suk (Lee Jeong-eun), who ran Su-jeong’s doctor staffing agency, collected double the fee. Watching news of the search and seizure involving Gwang-cheol, she delivered a pointed line: “That’s right. They have to stay alive to be punished and pay the price.”

But the mood shifted near the end of the episode when suspicions arose about Su-jeong’s past. The surgeons at Guseo University Hospital, puzzled by her almost miraculous surgical technique, searched for articles and discovered that there had once been a doctor called ‘Doctor X’ who used the same surgical method. The mystery intensified when they learned that a patient who underwent the procedure had died just two months later, and Su-jeong’s face was spotted in a photo accompanying an article. The ending showed Seung-gwon warning Su-jeong, “You can’t avoid failure forever,” and Su-jeong retorting, “I think you’ve already failed, Director.” The scene sent viewers’ curiosity soaring about how Su-jeong’s hidden past would connect to her unpredictable actions.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.