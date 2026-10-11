'86-Year-Old' Sa Mi-ja Has Enough to Last a Lifetime Thanks to Gold Investments, but Says, “I’m Worried Because I’m Unemployed”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Sa Mi-ja opened up about feeling anxious, saying she worried about not working even though she had saved enough money for her retirement.

On the 9th, a video titled “Yoon Yoo-sun, the Daughter-in-Law Candidate Sa Mi-ja Really Coveted (?)” was posted on the YouTube channel “Not Omija, but Samija.”

That day, Sa Mi-ja said of her husband, Kim Kwan-soo, “He didn’t know the first thing about banking. So I thought this wouldn’t do, took him by the hand and went with him. I told him to save everything except our living expenses.”

She added, “After that, my husband became close with the bank staff and sometimes even went into the VIP vault, where we wouldn’t dare set foot.”

Sa Mi-ja also shared her firm financial philosophy, which favors saving over stocks. She explained, “I don’t like not saving and doing things like investing in stocks. I heard it was good to buy something like gold and hold on to it, so I thought gold might be a good option and bought a little.”

Kim Kwan-soo said, “At one point, the price of gold went up several times over. It really rose a lot.”

Sa Mi-ja confessed, “I feel reassured that I don’t have to call myself broke anymore, and that this much should last me until I die.” Even so, she said, “I wonder if it’s okay for me not to work and just laze around unemployed like this,” expressing continued anxiety about taking time off work.

When Yoon Yoo-sun said, “The gold was doing all the work,” Sa Mi-ja said with relief, “I only have a little gold. Still, I’m glad it’s enough for me to use when I’m old.”

Sa Mi-ja, who was born in 1940, is married to former actor Kim Kwan-soo, who is three years her senior. They have one son and two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.