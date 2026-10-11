Sexy male actor's reflection in hotel window sparks a stir; photo deleted after 10 hours but spreads rapidly on social media

[Park Aram, Sportschosun reporter] Smallville star Tom Welling, 49, accidentally had his reflection in a window captured in a photo while staying in a hotel room in New York City.

Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent, the future Superman, in the popular WB/CW series Smallville, posted a photo of the view from his hotel room to his personal account on the 9th (local time). Mentioning New York Comic Con, he added the caption, “Hello, New York Comic Con (NYCC).”

But the skyscrapers weren’t the only thing that caught fans’ attention.

According to Page Six, the photo remained on Tom Welling’s account for at least 10 hours before it was deleted. Screenshots of the photo, which showed an inappropriate scene, then spread rapidly on social media.

Tom Welling’s representatives have yet to issue an official statement about the controversy.

Meanwhile, Tom Welling traveled to New York this weekend to attend New York Comic Con. A reunion of the Smallville cast is also scheduled for October 16, when the show marks the 25th anniversary of its premiere.

Smallville premiered on The WB in 2001, ran for 10 seasons, and ended on The CW in May 2011.

The series follows Clark Kent’s life before he becomes Superman. The cast included Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, and Erica Durance as Lois Lane, among others.

He and his wife, Jessica Rose Lee, moved to a small town in Northern California in 2020. The couple welcomed a son, Thomson Wylde, in January 2019.

The couple married that November. Tom Welling had previously married model Jamie White in 2002, and they divorced in 2015.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.