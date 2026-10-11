Baek Ji-young firmly disciplines her sick daughter: “Just because you say you’re okay doesn’t mean you are”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Baek Ji-young firmly disciplined her sick daughter, too.

On the 10th, a Shorts video titled “Baek Ji-young sternly teaches her daughter not to inconvenience others” was posted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

Baek Ji-young, who had gone to the United States for a concert, received a call from her daughter, Haim. Her daughter had a fever. Baek Ji-young said, “Around 37.4 degrees should be okay as long as it doesn’t go any higher,” then asked, “Be honest. How are you feeling right now? What time did you get home after seeing the BIGBANG concert yesterday?”

Baek Ji-young got her daughter to promise: “Then let’s do this. If you have a fever, just because you say you’re okay doesn’t mean you are. If you have a fever because you might be coming down with a cold, you could pass it on to your friends. That’s why you need to be careful. Even if your teacher says it’s not a cold, you might still have one. You’ve taken your medicine this morning and brought your lunchtime medicine with you, but if your fever goes up at any point, come straight home.”

Then Baek Ji-young asked, “Do you want to go to school that badly?” and added, “Because it’s the first day of the new school year? You want to take your new bag and pencil case, put on some makeup, and act all pretty, right? Okay, go ahead.” She smiled broadly, empathizing with her daughter Haim’s feelings.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.