Park Si-eun says, “Save that kind of talk for home”... flustered by Jin Tae-hyun’s public display of affection

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Jin Tae-hyun showed his unwavering affection for his wife, Park Si-eun, and flaunted his devoted-husband side.

On the 11th, Jin Tae-hyun shared a photo of his wife, Park Si-eun, on his personal account and wrote, “My wife still has the beauty and fresh-faced charm to star in a Pocari ad.”

The photo showed Park Si-eun taking part in a marathon wearing a black cap and athletic clothes. Even in her simple, unadorned outfit, her fresh and youthful charm stood out and caught people’s attention.

Jin Tae-hyun also had plenty of praise for his wife’s athletic ability and passion. He expressed his affection, writing, “My wife has the passion, ability, and mental strength to be in a sports commercial more than anyone else.” He added, “But what I like even more is that, to my eyes, she looks great without dressing up,” making no secret of his affection for her.

Park Si-eun saw this and left a comment that made people laugh: “Save that kind of talk for home, and say it only to me.” Jin Tae-hyun replied, “I’m just telling the truth, honey,” continuing to express his affection for his wife. The couple’s sweet, witty back-and-forth in response to his public display of affection added to the heartwarming mood.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun and Park Si-eun married in 2015.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.