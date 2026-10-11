Son Tae-young coolly reacts to her “19-year-old” son Rook Hee moving out: “I heard they fight with their parents to break emotional ties”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Son Tae-young talked about her son Rook Hee becoming independent.

A video titled “The whole family’s favorite foods that Son Tae-young has kept stocked in the fridge at her U.S. home and eaten for years” was posted on her YouTube channel on the 11th.

Son Tae-young met with her YouTube channel’s production team for the first time in a while. The crew, who had also not visited her home in some time, looked around the house. Asked about her son Rook Hee, Son Tae-young said, “He’s busy going to academies right now,” adding, “I don’t really know his schedule either. I told him to manage it himself. He has to go himself anyway, and his soccer schedule changes. So now I don’t know what time he’ll get home.”

Rook Hee’s club soccer uniform, regular soccer uniform, and school soccer uniform were sorted separately in the hallway. The producer asked, “Do you put them away because you don’t want to fold them?” Son Tae-young said, “This is the kind of thing we fight about. He gets mad at me, saying, ‘Where’s my soccer uniform? Mom, you washed it.’ He says, ‘Don’t touch my soccer uniform,’ so he washes it himself. So in the end, he has to wash it himself, and if it goes missing, it’s his own fault.”

When the producer was surprised by Son Tae-young’s firm response and said, “It doesn’t seem like Rook Hee did anything that wrong,” Son Tae-young replied, “It’s not my fault either, is it? The moms will understand. That gives me peace of mind.”

Son Tae-young added, “I heard that when kids are trying to become independent from us, they fight with their parents to break those emotional ties. I read something like that.” The producer said, “That’s so sad. I raised my kid for 18 years, and now they’re leaving.” But Son Tae-young coolly replied, “And in the U.S., they leave a little earlier. I think that’s a good thing. If they become independent, isn’t it right to send them off early?”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.