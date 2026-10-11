Yoo Jae-hwan’s indecent assault case: 5 million won fine finalized as Supreme Court dismisses appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] The Supreme Court has finalized the fine imposed on composer and TV personality Yoo Jae-hwan for indecent assault. He denied the charge and continued the legal fight through the first and second trials, but the Supreme Court also declined to overturn the lower courts’ ruling.

According to legal sources on the 10th, the Supreme Court’s Third Division dismissed Yoo Jae-hwan’s appeal in his indecent assault case on the 7th and upheld the lower court’s ruling, which had fined him 5 million won.

Yoo was indicted on a charge of indecently assaulting a woman he met while recruiting participants for a music composition project through social media in June 2023. Prosecutors sought a one-year prison sentence in both the first and second trials, but in November last year, the first-trial court ordered Yoo to pay a fine of 5 million won and complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program.

Yoo’s side appealed while denying the charge. At the appellate trial, his side also argued that he was not guilty, saying it was difficult to accept the claim that he had indecently assaulted a woman he had met for the first time in a public place.

However, the second-trial court also upheld the first-trial ruling. It found that the text messages and phone conversations the victim exchanged with a witness shortly after the incident, along with statements about what happened at the time, were consistent with one another. The court also found the victim’s testimony sufficiently credible.

The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, but the appeal was dismissed and the fine was upheld.

Yoo had previously been at the center of controversy over allegations of fraud involving composition fees. In 2024, claims emerged one after another that he had run a project on the premise that he would make songs without charging composition fees, collected money from participants for items such as session and recording fees, and then failed to properly deliver the finished work. Yoo later apologized, saying he had acted irresponsibly in running the composition project, and said he would reimburse those who needed refunds.

However, investigative outcomes differed across the various cases related to the fraud allegations. In a complaint jointly filed by multiple victims, police once decided not to refer the case to prosecutors. But in a separate case brought by another victim, police referred Yoo to prosecutors without detention last year on suspicion of fraud.

After various controversies, Yoo changed his stage name to Jeong-gyeong and returned to music. In June, he formed the mixed-gender band Rose with rookie singer-songwriter Yun Ji-yu, releasing a new song as he resumed his activities.

Reactions were divided over the timing of his return, as the appeal in his indecent assault case was still underway at the time. Yoo, who first became known to the public through his music work with Park Myung-soo on MBC’s Infinite Challenge in 2015, has since pursued both television and music activities.

With the Supreme Court now having ruled on the indecent assault charge, the criminal trial, which lasted nearly three years, has concluded with the 5 million won fine finalized.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.