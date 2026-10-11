Why Did Kim Min-jong Forgive MC Mong? “Privacy Exposure and the Burden of an Investigation Likely Played a Role”

Kim Min-jong (left), MC Mong

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] As interest grew in why actor and singer Kim Min-jong forgave singer MC Mong and withdrew his complaint, lawyers analyzed the reasons.

A video titled “(A Lawyer’s Perspective) Why Did Kim Min-jong Forgive MC Mong and Drop the Complaint?” was released on the “Lawyer Ham, Lawyer Bae” channel on the 9th.

In the video, the lawyers cited the possibility that MC Mong’s apology helped restore Kim Min-jong’s reputation, as well as the burden of criminal proceedings, among the reasons Kim withdrew his complaint.

They first suggested that Kim may have believed his reputation had been partly restored after MC Mong apologized over the allegations and corrected his position.

One lawyer explained, “Since he clarified to some extent that he himself was not the person named as the perpetrator, there may have been a sense that some of [Kim’s] reputation had been restored.”

They also said that the burden of dealing with a police investigation may have influenced the decision to withdraw the complaint. If a complaint proceeds, the victim must also appear at the police station and give a statement about the matter, and investigative authorities conduct an inquiry to establish the facts underlying the allegations.

A lawyer noted, “It takes a long time, and celebrities are extremely sensitive about their private lives, yet a lot of information can be made public during the investigation.” The lawyer pointed out that a prolonged investigation could bring various burdens, including exposure of private matters. The lawyer added that Kim may also have considered the inconvenience involved in subsequent procedures.

There was also analysis that the aim of the complaint may have been not only to punish the other party but to elicit a prompt apology and correction. Another lawyer said, “Appearing before investigative authorities itself would be burdensome,” and also mentioned the psychological pressure celebrities face during police questioning.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-jong filed a complaint against MC Mong last September on suspicion of defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act, but withdrew it after MC Mong met him in person, apologized, and admitted his wrongdoing.

At the time, Kim Min-jong explained why he accepted MC Mong’s apology: “It is true that I suffered wounds and harm that were difficult to heal over the past four months, but I did not want to turn away from the feelings of a junior colleague who had reflected on their actions and asked for forgiveness.” He added, “I thought embracing someone was a more meaningful choice than taking legal action.” He also told MC Mong that they should support each other and move forward in their respective places.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.