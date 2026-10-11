Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, regrets neglecting her health while battling women’s cancer: “My health collapsed, and I’ve spent five years recovering”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Sol-i, comedian Park Sung-kwang’s wife, regretted not taking care of her health in the past as she led a busy life.

On the 11th, Lee Sol-i wrote on her social media, “If I could go back to my twenties and give just one piece of advice, I’d tell myself to eat well and sleep well. I neglected that, and I’ve been spending a full five years recovering my health.”

She admitted, “Isn’t everyone pretty much the same? Aren’t we all going through our busiest decade in our thirties?” She added, “There are days when I somehow make time to work but cut back on time to eat first—and I did the same today.”

She continued, “It was a day when I’d packed my schedule with trips to the vet for the dogs and meetings, while taking care of myself had been pushed to the very end. The old me would have gotten through a day like this with one iced Americano.”

Lee Sol-i reflected, “Looking back on my twenties, there were so many days when I put other things ahead of eating and sleeping well. Between the things I wanted to do and the things I had to do, sacrificing myself was the easiest choice.”

She stressed that “only after my health collapsed did I learn the lesson that eating and sleeping well should never be put off.”

Lee Sol-i previously revealed that she was diagnosed with a women’s cancer in April last year. She said, “After leaving my job, I was naturally preparing to have a child when, five months later, I was diagnosed with cancer,” and admitted, “Because of the nature of women’s cancer, I became unable to have children, and I felt terribly sorry to my parents and in-laws, weighed down by guilt that I hadn’t protected my health.”

She recalled, “The cancer also had unfavorable characteristics, and I was overcome with despair in a situation where I didn’t even know whether I would live another one or three years. I underwent surgery and cytotoxic chemotherapy for six months, had to be careful about going out, couldn’t eat raw food, vomited every day, lost weight, my skin was ruined, and my hair fell out... I went back and forth to the emergency room and endured a truly difficult time.”

She is still receiving treatment and taking medication. “As a result, I couldn’t have children, and that situation continues to this day,” she said, adding, “There is still a long way to go before I’m fully cured, so I’m still undergoing cancer treatment.”

Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and is currently active as an influencer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.