EXO-CBX hit by another string of setbacks after leaving SM: agency dispute and fan-platform conflict

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] EXO-CBX (Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin) are facing a series of setbacks after leaving SM Entertainment (hereafter SM).

EXO-CBX recently announced that they would stop using Bubble, a fan communication platform. They said they would discontinue Bubble as of September 30 and let fans know as soon as a new space for communicating with them was ready.

Bubble said, “This matter was not agreed upon with us in advance. Although Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen are in a dispute with their agency, the contract we signed for the Bubble service remains valid, and no decision has been made on whether to end the service. We have been contacted by the artist’s representative and are working to reach an amicable agreement.”

But on the 7th, EXO-CBX launched a service on another fan communication platform, Fromm.

In response, Bubble said on the 9th, “Since the contract we signed for the Bubble service remains valid, we made several requests through the artist’s representative to discuss an amicable resolution to this matter, but the artist did not respond to our requests for discussions. In the meantime, we learned on the 7th that the artist had launched a service through another company. This, too, had not been agreed upon. We had explained that the service contract could not be terminated solely through the artist’s unilateral announcement, so we deeply regret that matters have come to this.” However, as it is not possible to provide the full service without the artists’ cooperation, Bubble’s service for EXO-CBX will end as of the 20th.

EXO-CBX have been in a dispute with SM over their exclusive contracts since 2023. The members had mutually agreed to pay SM a certain portion of their revenue, but in 2024 they filed a complaint against CAO Lee Sung-soo and CEO Tak Young-jun on suspicion of fraud under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, alleging that SM had failed to honor an agreement to guarantee INB 100 a 5.5% distribution commission rate for albums and digital music. However, the police and prosecutors found no grounds for charges. EXO-CBX also sought a court order requiring SM to produce all documents containing settlement data for the group’s 13 years of activities, and filed for an injunction allowing them to inspect and copy all documents, including accounting books related to settlements. Both applications were rejected. The two sides are currently engaged in litigation.

Meanwhile, in April, EXO-CBX notified ONE HUNDRED, the parent company of INB 100, that they were terminating their exclusive contracts, citing unpaid settlement payments and other reasons. ONE HUNDRED Chair Cha Ga-won did not accept the termination, and EXO-CBX eventually applied to the court for an injunction suspending the effect of their exclusive contracts. The court granted their application.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun | silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.